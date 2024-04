Terry Dexton, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, visited The Piqua Center on Monday, April 8, set up his telescope for the total solar eclipse, of which he projected the sun onto a paper attached to a cardboard box. Dexton and others in attendance for the event were able to view the eclipse and were even able to see sunspots using that method without glasses or looking directly at the sun. Dexton said this was the only area where he could find a hotel room for the eclipse.

Kathy Leese | For Miami Valley Today