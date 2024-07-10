Edison, BASF to offer apprenticeship program

GREENVILLE—Edison State Community College has partnered with BASF in Greenville to offer a Maintenance and Utilities Technician Apprentice program.

Apprentices will work at BASF, gaining hands-on training and earning full-time pay while they learn. Once they’ve completed the program, students will receive an Equipment Service Certificate from Edison State and a transferable certificate of completion from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“This program provides participants with valuable hands-on training in a real-world manufacturing environment,” said Brandi Olberding, assistant dean of Workforce Development and Work-Based Learning for Edison State. “Unlike traditional educational pathways, apprenticeships enable students to gain confidence, learn from a mentor, and earn a wage while they learn. This financial support helps alleviate the costs of education and living expenses, all while gaining essential skills.”

Through the apprenticeship, students will learn to analyze and solve problems to determine the root cause, work collaboratively on a team while making an impactful contribution individually, and continuously build their skills and knowledge. The program gives apprentices the tools, motivation, dedication, and drive to succeed.

“BASF North American Apprenticeship Development Program (NAADP) provides a path where pre–entry level candidates with no previous manufacturing experience can gain the skills and education required to become an entry-level employee,” said Dan Smelker-Cheeseman, apprenticeship program manager at BASF. “It’s an amazing opportunity to launch an exciting and well-paid career in the chemical industry!”

With three production units and approximately 130 employees, BASF’s Greenville site creates products to provide a clear, lustrous, and durable finish to vehicles’ paint and protect automobiles from corrosion.

To learn more about apprenticeships at Edison visit www.edisonohio.edu/apprenticeships. For more information on BASF apprenticeship opportunities visit www.basf.us/apprentice.