Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-10:12 p.m.: trespassing. Officers arrested Seth Hutchinson, 37, with criminal trespassing at the U.S. Post Office.

-8:54 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a male using a fake $100 dollar bill to make a purchase at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-8:13 p.m.: theft. Officers arrested Brandi Haney, 37, of Piqua with receiving stolen property.

-7:43 p.m.: warrant. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Jaquavieus Smith, 23, of Texarkana, Arkansas an out of county active warrant.

-5:17 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of two bicycles at the 600 block of Cherry Street.

-5:06 p.m.: extortion. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud and attempted extortion at the 1400 block of Madison Street.

-12:09 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the 300 block of Cleveland Street.

-9:40 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a complaint of assault at the Rally’s Hamburgers on North College Street.

-7:51 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Crooked Handle Brewing Company on Main Street. The at fault driver was cited.

MONDAY

-5:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded and arrested Samantha Rader, 33, of Bradford with stealing items at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-5:05 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of a property being stolen at the 500 block of Cleveland Street.

-4:02 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 500 block of Cleveland Street.

-8:32 a.m.: domestic violence. Officers arrested Rachel Blevins, 30, of Piqua with domestic violence.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.