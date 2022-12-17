Edison Foundation nominates Evans as honorary board member

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recently nominated Stan Evans as an honorary board member. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success.

“Stan is a positive fixture at college meetings and presentations and played a major role in boosting employee morale throughout the COVID crisis in particular. He’s a generous personal sponsor of events from the Foundation and the College and plays a significant role in donor outreach year after year,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson. “He has embraced the College as part of his life’s work, and I’m confident he will continue to do so with never-ending energy and enthusiasm.”

Evans’ ties to Edison State date back to 1976, when he began participating in and supporting many programs. He joined The Edison Foundation Board of Directors in 2008 and served two terms that ended in 2014. He then served again from 2015 to 2021. He served as Chairman of The Edison Foundation Board from July 2016 to June 2018.

He has served on the Business Affairs Committee, Board Affairs Committee, Planned Giving Committee, and Holiday Evening at Edison State Committee. He was chair of the Holiday Evening Committee in 2018 and co-chair in 2021.

“Stan is a wonderful ambassador for Edison State and The Edison Foundation,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, vice president of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and executive director of The Edison Foundation at Edison State. “His commitment to helping students achieve their educational dreams is founded on devoting his time, energy, and expertise to all aspects of the College. Stan is a great supporter and friend of Edison State.”

In addition to The Edison Foundation, Evans is active in the community through his church, Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, United Way, city committees, and the Masonic Lodge. In 2014, he received the Citizen of the Year award from the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, the Philanthropist of the Year award from the Tipp City Foundation, and the Community Service Award from the Most Worshipful Grand Master of Ohio for his Masonic work.

To learn more about The Edison Foundation and its board, visit www.edisonohio.edu/foundation.