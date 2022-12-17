Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

TROY — In an early season showdown for first place in TRC boys basketball action, Miami East came away with a 50-45 win over Troy Christian at the Eagles Nest.

Miami East improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the TRC, while Troy Christian dropped to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the TRC.

It was a close game throughout.

Troy Christian led 14-12 after one quarter, before Miami East took a 24-20 halftime lead.

It was tied 34-34 after three quarters and the Vikings outpointed the Eagles 16-11 in the fourth quarter.

Wes Enis had 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Jacob Roeth had 13 points and three assists.

Connor Apple added nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Parker Penrod had 18 points and three assists for Troy Christian.

Frank Rupnik scored 11 points, Christian Brusman had nine points and three assists and Alex Free had six rebounds and four assists.

Milton-Union 40,

Covington 36

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team won a hard-fought defensive battle on the road Friday night.

The Bulldogs evened their record at 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the TRC, while Covington dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the TRC.

It was a close game throughout.

Milton-Union led 14-11, 22-19 and 29-28 at the quarter breaks.

Cooper Brown had a big game for the Bulldogs with 15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Blake Brumbaugh had 11 points, three assists and two blocked shots and Connor Yates had six points, three blocked shots, three steals and 13 rebounds.

Carson Brown added six points.

Bryson Hite led Covington with 10 points and Brogan Angle scored nine points.

Tanner Palsgrove scored six points and Britton Miller added five points.

Northridge 59,

Bethel 52

BRANDT — The Bethel boys basketball team dropped a home game in TRC action.

The Bees dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the TRC.

Northridge led 16-9, 35-20 and 45-37 at the quarter breaks.

Lehman 52,

Riverside 41

DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team got a road win in TRC action.

The Cavaliers are now 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the TRC.

Lehman led 8-3, 19-13 and 34-21 at the quarter breaks.

Justin Chapman had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three dunks.

Turner Lachey had eight points and five assists and Donovan O’Leary and Da’Ron Pride scored eight points each.

Bradford 66,

TC North 47

LEIWSBURG — The Bradford boys basketball team improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the WOAC with a road win Friday night.

The Railroaders led 17-6, 32-19 and 50-31 at the quarter breaks.

Miss. Valley 55,

Newton 49

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team lost a back-and-forth game at home in WOAC action.

Newton is 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the WOAC.

The Indians led 13-12 after one quarter, but trailed 29-25 at halftime.

Newton took a 38-37 led after three quarters, but was outscored 18-11 in the final eight minutes.