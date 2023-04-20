Edison honors military veterans with flag dedication

PIQUA — Edison State Community College saluted the contributions of military personnel and veterans during a recent Military Service Flag Dedication.

The display, which has been placed outside the Veterans’ Lounge at the Piqua Campus, includes the flags of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force, as well as the POW/MIA and United States flags.

The project was spearheaded by Edison State student and Vietnam Veteran Tom Hemmelgarn.

“I’ve enjoyed working on this project, but it’s really for the veterans,” said Hemmelgarn. “One of the things that struck me is that with all of the veteran organizations I went to, I never had to ask for a dime. They pitched in without even asking. I’d also like to thank S&S Flags in Troy, who assisted in getting the flags here. Most of all, I’d like to thank my brother and sister veterans. Without them, none of this would even be possible.”

During the ceremony, Hemmelgarn also presented Edison State President Chris Spradlin with a military coin for his support of veterans.

“We’re so grateful to honor our veterans,” Spradlin said. “We admire the veterans here at the College; we admire their dedication, self-sacrifice, discipline, and honor they’ve displayed in serving our country. And the great thing is, we get to see those characteristics come on campus, and they enrich our campus environment.”

The flag display at Edison State was made possible by donations from local veteran organizations and leaders which includes the following:

• Piqua VFW Post 4874;

• Fort Loramie Sons of the American Legion Post;

• Fort Loramie Auxiliary American Legion Post;

• Greenville VFW Post 7262;

• Versailles military veteran community, including American Legion Post 435, American Legion Auxiliary Unity 435, and Sons of American Legion Post 435.

Established on Veterans Day of 2010, Edison State’s Veterans’ Lounge provides a quiet place for veterans to study or relax and is equipped with a television, microwave, refrigerator, computer, reading materials, and more.

As part of its dedication to service members, the college offers veterans a designated advisor, flexible course and degree options, access to the Ohio Veterans Resource Guide, and priority registration that allows veterans to register for classes early. Edison State also holds a Collegiate Purple Star Award designation for providing a supportive and inclusive environment for military-connected students.

For additional information about the services and amenities available to veterans at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/veterans or contact Joe Ratermann, Career Pathways Advisor and Veterans’ Services Specialist, by emailing [email protected] or calling 937-778-7827.