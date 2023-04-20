Tipp City welcomes Color and Style

By Amantha Garpiel

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Mike McFarland welcomed Color and Style Home Finishes to Tipp City with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 20.

Color and Style Home Finishes has been around since 1965 as a flooring and cabinet store in Dayton. The new location, owned by brothers Wil and Ryan Ingram, officially opened at 1420 Commerce Park Drive, Tipp City, almost two months ago. According to Ryan, the brothers are excited to become a part of “such a thriving and vibrant community.”

From the Tipp City location, Color and Style Home Finishes offers help to homeowners looking to redesign and remodel their kitchens, bathrooms and overall homes.

“On behalf of the city of Tipp City, we’d like to welcome you to Tipp City. We hope you do a fantastic business and are around for many years,” said McFarland.

With Wil and Ryan comes their store manager Dan Beckman, assistant manager Jerome Porter Sr. and multiple installers to help make homeowner’s visions a reality.