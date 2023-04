Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:43 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7000 block of Mote Road in Union Township.

-11:02 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-10:23 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2000 block of North Range Line Road in Newton Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.