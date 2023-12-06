Edison launches certificate programs in Eaton

EATON — Edison State Community College will begin offering business management, medical assistant, and medical coder certificate programs at its Eaton campus.

In order to meet regional workforce needs, said an Edison State press release, these programs will launch with the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 15, 2024.

The business management certificate provides students with an understanding of business procedures that will prepare them for a management position or update the management skills of those currently employed in a managerial, administrative, or office support role. Those who complete the program could find positions as an assistant manager, supervisor, team leader, administrative assistant, and more. After finishing the certificate, students can continue their education by completing Edison State’s Associate of applied science in business management.

According to Salary.com, said the release, the average administration and office support employee salary in Ohio is $42,900 annually, with the pay range typically falling between $38,261 to $50,527.

Students completing the medical assistant certificate will be prepared for employment in ambulatory health care settings, such as a physician’s office or urgent care clinic. Medical assistants care for patients by providing routine treatment and performing laboratory and/or office duties. Employment as a medical assistant is expected to grow by 29% from 2016–2026.

Salary.com lists the average salary for medical assistants in Ohio at $38,758, with the pay range typically falling between $35,731 and $41,853. Potential area employers include Kettering Health Network, Dayton Children’s Hospital, TriHealth, and Premier Health Network, among others.

Edison State’s medical coder certificate program ensures students develop the skills necessary to work in billing offices in hospitals, surgery centers, nursing homes, and physicians’ offices. Some coders have their own freelance businesses.

Students in this program are prepared to complete, review, and process medical claims to help physicians and hospitals receive reimbursement from insurance companies for services and facilities provided to patients. Individuals in this field also help prevent fraudulent medical claims and payment errors.

In Ohio, the average salary for medical coders is $50,013, with the pay range typically falling between $46,623 and $60,903, according to Salary.com. Potential area employers include CareSource, Five Rivers Health Center, Orthopedic Associates, and more.

All courses of each program are offered at Edison State at Eaton or online and are eligible for financial aid. The business management and medical coder certificates can be completed in four semesters by attending part-time, and the medical assistant certificate can be finished in five semesters while attending part-time.

To learn more about these programs or to enroll, call an advisor at Edison State at Eaton at 937-683-8169.

Celebrating 50 years of service, Edison State Community College is committed to providing higher education and advanced training opportunities for the people of the greater Miami Valley. Edison State is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and recognized with the highest order attainable by the Ohio Board of Regents. With locations in Piqua, Greenville, Eaton, and Troy, Edison State continues to build on its bold legacy toward a bright future. Visit Edison online at www.edisonohio.edu.