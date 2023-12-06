Judge hands down sentences

Helms

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY – The Miami County Common Pleas Court recently handed down sentences for burglary, aggravated possession of drugs and assault.

Jesse W. Helms, 33, of Piqua, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burglary, a third-degree felony, and two to three years for aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. Helms will serve the sentences concurrently. Relating to the drug possession case, his driver’s license was suspended for two years and he was sentenced to post release control for 18 months to three years and was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine, plus court costs. On Oct. 10, 2023, Helms was indicted by a Miami County grand jury for burglary for his actions on or about Aug. 20, 2023. He was previously indicted by a grand jury on July 13, 2023, for aggravated possession of drugs after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a schedule II drug.

Charles J. Talbert, 39, of Conneaut, was sentenced to six months of incarceration in prison, and five years of community control for assault, a fourth-degree felony. Once he is released from prison, he must complete the MonDay program. He is also ordered to pay $250 restitution to the Troy Police Department plus court/probation costs. On May 25, 2023, a Miami County grand jury handed up an indictment for assault, a fourth-degree felony, for assaulting a peace officer on or about Feb. 3, and also two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Frederick N. Clark, 84, of Bradford, was sentenced to five years of community control, to pay $59,600 in restitution to six victims, plus court costs/probation fees and 30 days in jail on four counts of grand theft, fourth-degree felonies. On April 29, 2023, a Miami County grand jury handed up an indictment for Clark’s actions between June 2, 2016 and Feb. 9, 2018 for six counts of grand theft, two counts of securities fraud, two counts of misrepresentation during sale of securities, two counts of acting as an unlicensed secrutiy dealer and two couunts of unregistered sales of a secrutiy.