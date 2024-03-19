Edison presents Administrative Professionals Day

PIQUA—Edison State Community College will present a special program on Wednesday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Campus in recognition of Administrative Professionals Day. This annual event salutes the contributions of office support staff throughout the area.

The program is open to all office support professionals, including administrative assistants, executive assistants, office managers, and other employees who provide secretarial or administrative support for one or multiple supervisors. Edison State encourages supervisors and managers of those administrative professionals to attend with their valued employees.

“The Business Advisory Committee is excited to host our annual Administrative Professionals Day program, honoring administrative professionals for the 31st year,” said Marva Archibald, assistant professor of business at Edison State. “Our guests look forward to this event each year where we celebrate the many contributions administrative professionals bring to the workplace.”

This year’s program includes networking, lunch, and door prizes. Bill Albers, an AI professional, will present a keynote address titled “Unleashing the Power of AI: Revolutionizing the Administrative Professional’s Role.”

Registration for the event is due by April 17 and costs $25. To register go to www.edisonohio.edu/admin.