Duchak takes primary election for sheriff

Duchak Reece

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — Current Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak has won the Republican nomination to be the next Miami County sheriff, according to unofficial election results in Tuesday’s primary election.

Duchak won the nomination with 10,144 or 63.55% of the vote to 5,818 or 36.45% of vote for his challenger Paul L. Reece.

Election results came in very late Tuesday night and Miami Valley Today was unable to Duchak for comment.

Duchak, a resident of Troy, has served as the sheriff of Miami County for the past seven years. He has served in Miami County law enforcement for 37 years; 34 of those years having been with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Reece said by email Tuesday evening, “I want to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to all those who supported our campaign. I am so proud of my family and many, many friends who went the distance with us. God blessed us to have met so many great people all throughout Miami County. We made new friends, and we learned about their concerns for our country and our county. Moving forward, we will always continue to fight for our freedoms and liberties. Thank you and God Bless you all.”

Reece, of Piqua, is the founder and owner of Dynamic Threat Management Solutions. He has 25 years in military law enforcement, including expertise in anti-terrorism, threat investigations, security planning, and providing executive-level protection. Reece has also served 26 years in civilian law enforcement.

This makes the third time Duchak and Reece have faced-off for the Republican nomination for Miami County sheriff.

Election results will be certified by the Miami County Board of Election within two weeks of Election Day.