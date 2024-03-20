Voters OK Tipp City bond issue, other Miami County levies fail

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — Voters in the Tipp City Exempted Village School District have approved the 8.68-mil bond issue that was on the Tuesday, March 19, primary ballot.

Voters approved the bond issue with 2,472 votes (52.78%) for the levy and 2,212 votes (47.22%) against the levy, according to unofficial election results from the Miami County Board of Elections. A total of 4,684 votes were cast.

The bond issue was part of a larger plan to construct a new school building for the district’s pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

Improvements will include a sloped roof, floor finishes, and upgraded exterior materials; demolition of Nevin Coppock Elementary School and Tippecanoe Middle School; constructing, furnishing, and equipping a bus garage, with related site improvements; to construct and improving new tennis courts; and to replace existing equipment and construct various permanent improvements school district-wide as necessary.

Other voters in Miami County considered the renewal or addition of other levies throughout the county Tuesday, and they are:

• The Elizabeth Township additional tax levy was voted down.

Voters gave a thumbs down to the tax levy with only 123 votes (21.17%) for the levy and 458 votes (78.83%) against the levy, according to unofficial election results from the Miami County Board of Elections. A total of 581 votes were cast.

• The Bethel Local School District also got a thumbs down on the renewal tax levy by voters.

Voters said no to the tax levy with only 619 votes (36.14%) for the levy and 1,094 votes (63.86%) against the levy, according to unofficial election results from the Miami County Board of Elections. A total of 1,713 votes were cast.

• The Milton-Union Exempted Village School District income tax levy was also turned down by voters.

Voters denied passage of the tax levy with only 1,010 votes (38.83%) for the levy and 1,591 votes (61.17%) against the levy, according to unofficial election results from the Miami County Board of Elections. A total of 2,601 votes were cast.