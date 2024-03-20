MC Commissioners OK ODA grants

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners awarded healthy aging grant agreements per the terms of the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) meeting on Tuesday, March 19.

The following county organizations were designated for awards totaling $178,574.: Miami County Community Action Council, for $33,000; Miami County Family Abuse Shelter, for $43,324; First Place Food Pantry, for $52,000; Health Partners Free Clinic, for $40,250; and the YWCA of Piqua, for $10,000.

Dan Suerdieck, planning and zoning manager for Miami County, addressed the commissioners during the meeting about how the funds were distributed.

“We worked with to try and set up a program that would have the most positive impact county-wide and also meet the requirements of ODA’s grant agreements,” he said.

Suerdieck added that at least one more grant will be coming through soon, which will be used to provide digital literacy and internet access.

The commissioners also authorized and signed two service contracts between the Department of Job and Family Services and the county courts to purchase services to administer the support enforcement program effectively.

The first contract between the Miami County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) and Miami County Juvenile Court from Feb. 1, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025. The federal reimbursement is $149,996.12, and the local share responsibility is $77,270 for a total contract cost of $227,266.85.

The second contract between (CSEA) and the Miami County Common Pleas Court, effective from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024. The federal reimbursement is $89,731.38, and the local share responsibility is $46,225.26 for a total contract cost of $135,956.64.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

• To acknowledge the receipt of the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County Inc.’s annual report for shelters of domestic violence.

• To amend a resolution to extend the deadline for eligible non-profits to request Opioid Grant Funds totaling $15,000 from Sept. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2024. Miami County Public Health provided a written request for the extension.

• To sign the following employment verifications in the Department of Job and Family Services: Shelly R. Smith as a social services caseworker at a pay rate of $21.56 per hour beginning on March 25; and Karley E. Kinard as an eligibility referral specialist at a pay rate of $19.60 per hour beginning on March 25.