Edison Stagelight Players present ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will present “Much Ado About Nothing,” directed by Matt Beisner. The group will hold performances April 5 through April 14 in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus.

“We have a rich history of telling the tales of William Shakespeare,” said Beisner. “This tradition began nearly 30 years ago with the late Anne Vaccaro. I was a protégé of Anne’s and fortunate enough to grace the stage on several shows of which she was at the helm. Anne directed the most recent version of ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ at Edison State in 2009. I decided 15 years later was the perfect time to bring it back to our stage!”

Bickering lovers, scheming villains, and mistaken identity abound in “Much Ado About Nothing,” one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies. Set against the backdrop of the United States West Coast in the 1920s, this hilarious classic is sure to make viewers smile.

“The characters are what make this show so much fun,” Beisner said. “At the heart of the story are Benedick (James Maloney) and Beatrice (Rachel Ogestelli), who have the most prototypical and electrifying love-hate relationship of any characters in all of literature. The witty banter, not only between these two but with many characters throughout the play, makes it one of the most imaginative comedies ever written.”

The Edison Stagelight Players’ production of “Much Ado About Nothing” will include performances on Friday, April 5; Saturday, April 6; Friday, April 12; and Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. each night. A matinee performance will be held on Sunday, April 14, at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults or $5 for students and seniors and are available for purchase with cash or check at the door. For more information, call 937-778-8600 or email Director Beisner at [email protected].

Cast members are Patrick Gleason, Don Pedro, Prince of Arragon; Austin Swigert, Don John, Don Pedro’s illegitimate brother; Ayden Rench, Claudio, a young lord of Florence; James Maloney, Benedick, a young lord of Padua;Andrea Wintrow, Leonata, governor of Messina; Melinda Spivey, Antonia, Leonata’s sister; Olivia Reeder, Hero, daughter to Leonata; Rachel Ogestelli, Beatrice, niece to Leonata; Bob Blindauer, Balthasar/Verges, a headborough; Jocelynn Garner, Conrade, a follower of Don John; Chris Garner, Borachio, a follower of Don John; Dean Shipley, Friar Francis; Ken Pistone, Dogberry, a constable; Emily Beisner, Margaret, a gentlewoman attending on Hero; Bridget Collins, Ursula, a gentlewoman attending on Hero; Jen Scott, Sexton, a messenger; Scarlet Pistone, First Watchman; and River Pistone, Third Watchman.

Crew members are Matt Beisner, director; Kimberly Pistone, stage manager; Jen Scott, assistant stage manager; and Lisa Snider, costumes.