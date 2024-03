Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:19 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at Casey’s General Store on Donn Davis Way.

-1:22 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft complaint on the 400 block of Sidney Drive. The complaint said four packages were stolen off the porch within the last week.

MONDAY

-10:16 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Miles Avenue and Tippecanoe Drive.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.