Guitarist Mattingly to perform at Hayner

Dr. Stephen Mattingly

TROY—Dr. Stephen Mattingly will be featured at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Drawing Room Chamber Concert at on Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Mattingly comes from the University of Louisville, where he is an associate professor of guitar. He also pursues research on the guitar, frequently writing about the history and pedagogy of the instrument. He has performed throughout the United States and Europe as a soloist and with the Tantalus Quartet, of which he is a founding member.

Mattingly earned a PhD in Music and a Theory Pedagogy Certificate at Florida State University under Bruce Holzman’s instruction. Before his doctoral studies, he completed a two-year residence in Germany, where he was awarded an artist diploma while studying with Dale Kavanagh at the Hochschule für Musik Detmold. He also studied with Oscar Ghiglia at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana in Siena, Italy.

Before his work in Europe, Mattingly studied with Nicholas Goluses at the Eastman School of Music, where he earned a master’s and a bachelor’s degree with distinction, a Certificate in Arts Leadership, and a Performer’s Certificate.

This concert series takes place on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. It is hosted by Steven Aldredge, music director of Opera at Wright State University, and is a collaborative pianist and composer in his own right.

The Troy Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St. The Drawing Room Chamber Concert series is presented free to the public through the generosity of the citizens of Troy, our loyal sponsors, and the Friends of Hayner members. To learn more about cultural events visit www.TroyHayner.org.