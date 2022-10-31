Edison State basketball season set to begin Nov. 2

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Both teams have been working hard in preparation of the upcoming season, said an Edison State press release.

Head Coach Tim McMahon leads the Lady Chargers for the ninth season, bringing over three decades of coaching expertise to the program. McMahon began his coaching career at Lehman and Botkins High School. At Botkins, he advanced to the assistant varsity coach for the girls’ basketball team, where he helped lead the team to two S.C.A.L. League Championships and the title of Regional Runner-Ups. McMahon led the Lady Chargers to a conference title both last season and in 2020. The team also advanced to the NJCAA National Championship tournament in 2022, winning their first match up.

The Lady Chargers return to the court with 13 incoming freshmen. McMahon sees good things in store for the season.

“We’re a young team with all freshmen,” McMahon said in the release, “but we’re working every day to learn our system and build team chemistry. I believe we can have a very good season.”

The Lady Chargers will face Cedarville University JV on their home court in the first game of the season on Nov. 2. On Saturday, Nov. 5, they’ll travel for their first away game, facing Ancilla College.

Joining McMahon is Doug Martin as the assistant coach. Martin has over 30 years of coaching experience; this is his sixth year as Edison State’s assistant women’s basketball coach. Previously the varsity girls’ basketball coach at Anna High School, he helped to lead the Lady Rockets to a State Championship in 2011, State Runner-Up in 2012, and State Championship in 2013.

Leading the men’s basketball team for the fifth year is Head Coach Kyle Vanover, who has over 20 years of coaching experience. He has coached at Miami East, Greenville, Lehman, and Graham schools and had winning seasons with all. Under Vanover’s leadership, the Chargers produced records for most wins in a single season with 25, best home record of 18-0, and best finish in school history last year with a Region 12 Runner-Up. Coach Vanover was also named OCCAC Co-Coach of the Year for the 2021–22 season.

The men’s team will have a different style of play this year, and Vanover is excited to see how they succeed.

“This year is a bit different for me in the 20 years I’ve been coaching,” said Vanover in the release. “Things have been working out well in our scrimmages, and I’m excited about the explosiveness we’re going to bring with our new style this year.”

The Chargers will return to the court with five sophomores and 14 freshmen, two of which are slated to begin in the spring.

“Our sophomores on the team have done a great job leading so far, not just in basketball but also in the classroom,” said Vanover. “The biggest attribute they’re bringing this year is their experience, and they’ve stepped up to share what they struggled with as freshmen so the incoming freshmen don’t have to struggle with the same things.”

He added, “This is probably the hardest-working group of freshmen we’ve ever had. Their attitude, character, and willingness to learn are great. They’ve been showing they’re a team-first group, which is the culture we’re always trying to build here.”

After the Chargers host Cedarville University JV at home on Nov. 2, they’ll be on the road to challenge Ancilla College in their first away game on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Assistant coaches Craig Maschino and Matt Gross join Vanover in leading the men’s team. Maschino is returning for his fourth year as an assistant coach and brings nearly 20 years of coaching experience to the program. Gross has a decade of coaching experience, five of which are at an elevated AAU level.

Edison State’s basketball teams compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and are Division II members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Visit athletics.edisonohio.edu for the latest news, upcoming games, and complete rosters.