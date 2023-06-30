PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Center for Leadership Development announced the third annual A-Z Nonprofit Board Award recipients at The Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference, held at Edison State on May 24. The award recognizes recipients for their exceptional work in the region and commitment to service and stewardship.

In addition to this recognition, the award provides nonprofit boards with a tool for self-evaluation and planning, as well as checks and balances that can be used at their organizations throughout the year. This is achieved by providing specific steps and actions that will help boards meet their organizational goals.

The A-Z Nonprofit Board Checklist consists of 26 criteria, which fall under six areas: Governance and Leadership, Human Resources, Financial Management, Friendraising and Fundraising, Communication, and Partnerships. The award offers Gold-, Silver-, and Bronze-level recognition. To be awarded at the Gold level, boards must meet at least 23 of the 26 criteria; to be awarded Silver, at least 19 of the criteria must be met; to be awarded Bronze, at least 17 of the criteria must be met.

Recipients recognized this year were:

Gold: Downtown Tipp City Partnership, Tasha Weaver, executive director; Mainstreet Piqua, Inc., Lorna Swisher, executive director; Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Kathy Sherman, president; Piqua Arts Council, Jordan Knepper, executive director; Riverside Developmental Disabilities, Brian Green, executive director; SafeHaven Inc., Douglas Metcalfe, executive director; Samaritan Works, Tricia Alloway, executive director; The Edison Foundation, Dr. Rick Hanes, executive director; The Future Begins Today, Katie Clevenger, executive director; and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, Kathi Roetter, executive director.

Silver: First Place Food Pantry, Susan Walker Hemm, executive director; Miami County Dental Clinic, Stephanie Waller, executive director; Partners In Hope, Carol Jackson, executive director; and Seeds of Hope, Katie Vasil, executive director.

To be considered for the award, nonprofit boards need to submit the A-Z Nonprofit Board Checklist to the Edison State Center for Leadership Development by April 30. Nonprofit boards can apply for the award each year. Recipients are encouraged to seek additional recognition at the state and national levels.