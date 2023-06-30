PIQUA — Ps33 Music Education Ministry presents Jesus Our Hope, a Community Worship Gathering on Sunday, July 9, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 500 N. Downing St., Piqua.

This intergenerational service will be led by the Ps33 Community Worship Choir; Jason Townsend and the St. Paul’s Church Praise Band; organist Jane Ann Vest on St. Paul’s new 4-manual Allen organ; and pianist, Glenda Nelson, on St. Paul’s Falcone concert grand. Join thr church for an hour of praise and worship music!

If you are unable to attend, the gathering will be live-streamed on St. Paul’s Church website at https://www.stpaulspiqua.org.

For more information, email Glenda Nelson at [email protected].