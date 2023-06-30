TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force for the upcoming July 4 holiday, cracking down on impaired drivers with an aggressive traffic enforcement blitz.

Deputies will be commencing the extra enforcement this weekend and will be working overtime assigned to county and state roadways for the sole purpose of traffic enforcement. The extra enforcement will continue through July 4. The primary focus will be on removing impaired drivers and enforcing other crash causing violations along with seatbelt enforcement.

Statistically, the Fourth of July holiday period is one of the deadliest on our nation’s roadways with alcohol playing a large factor in many of the crashes. Deputies will be targeting Miami County roadways with high incidents of crashes and OVI arrests.

The extra enforcement efforts are being funded through a grant the Sheriff’s Office received late last year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office which administers the federal grant monies for the State. The grant also pays for some fuel costs.

“I and my staff wish all county residents a safe and happy Independence Day,” wrote Sheriff Dave Duchak in a press release.