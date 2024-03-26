Edison State Diversity Committee mental health events

PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present events throughout the month of April to explore mental health topics in a positive and nurturing environment.

The committee is bringing together area experts dedicated to helping individuals create better lives for themselves and others.

The Edison State Diversity Committee will hold all events from 7 to 8 p.m. in room 113 at the Piqua campus. Events are open to students, employees, and community members and will include:

• April 2: Recreational Marijuana Use: Current Legal/Policy Issues and Substance Abuse Concerns, presented by Kara Myers, Director of Human Resources, Edison State; and Julie Clay, Addict Assistance Team, Sidney Police Department; materials made available by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office

• April 9: Healthy Stress Management: Mindfulness Training, presented by Brad Reed, Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services

• April 16: Preventing Suicide: Hope and Connection, presented by Tony Coder, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation

• April 23: Knowing When to Exit/End a Relationship, presented by Mike Bessler, Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County

• April 30: Self-Care and Setting Boundaries When a Loved One Struggles With Substance Use, presented by Cody Odom, Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

For additional information, contact Marva Archibald, Diversity Committee Chair, by emailing [email protected].

