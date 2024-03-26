Seats available for Hayner’s Birthday Tea

TROY — Seats are still available for Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Thursday, April 18, and Sunday, April 21.

Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Hayner Center or online at www.troyhayner.org. The cost for the event is $20 per person, with reservations available until April 7.

Tea begins promptly at 2 p.m. on both days. Each year the center acknowledges Mrs. Hayner for the gift of her home to the community with a tea during her birthday month.

Guests will be treated to refreshments by Starry Dreams Catering, and a variety of teas from the Republic of Tea. Pianist David Wion is this year’s featured performer and will be playing Broadway show tunes, movie themes, standards, sacred and classical selections.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.