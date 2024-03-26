MVCTC FFA competes in state competition

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter members Emma Hershberger, front row left to right, Rhylee Eichhorn, Elisabeth Norman, Alexa Deaton and Kaci Manns and in the back row left to right is Wyatt Black, Kyle Larson and Kyle Wright recently competed in the Ohio FFA State Spring Career Development Events in Columbus. Submitted photo | MVCTC FFA

CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA General Livestock Team recently participated in the State Spring Career Development Event at the Ohio Expo Center/State Fairgrounds in Columbus.

The team consisted of Kyle Wright, Rhylee Eichhorn, Wyatt Black, Kyle Larson, Emma Hershberger, and Elisabeth Norman and placed 27th out of 192 teams.

The highest individual from Miami East was Wright who placed 53rd out of 1044. In the Equine Management Competition was Alexa Deaton placed 58th out of 339. In the State Poultry Contest, Kaci Manns placed 185th out of 260 individuals.

Prior competitions included the Patriot Invitational hosted by Tri-Village FFA Alumni in February. The Livestock team members were Rhylee Eichhorn, Kyle Wright, and Emma Eichhorn. Emma Eichhorn was the highest-placing individual from Miami East.

On March 2, at the Marysville/Champaign County Invitational the General Livestock team placed 18th out of 142 teams with team members Rhylee Eichhorn, Kyle Wright, Emma Eichhorn, Wyatt Black, and Josie Shane. Rhylee Eichhorn was the highest-placing individual from Miami East at 18th out of 600 contestants.

Alexa Deaton, Ava Skeens, and Madisyn Gambill competed in the Horse Evaluation. The team placed 34 out of 70. Deaton placed 28th out of 191 contestants.

Hunter Barnes and Haley Barnes competed in the Nature Interpretation and Wildlife Management events. Haley placed 10th out of 150 individuals in the Wildlife Management competition. Haley also placed 14th out of 60 individuals in the Nature Interpretation competition.

At the Miami Trace Invitational on March 9, the Livestock team consisted of Wyatt Black, Rhylee Eichhorn, Emma Eichhorn, Emma Hershberger, Kyle Wright, Bailey Brown, and Kennedy Swiart. The team placed 9th out of 73 teams. Black and Rhylee Eichhorn were the highest placing for the team both placing 19th out of 400 individuals. In the Equine Management competition, Alexa Deaton placed 29th out of 89 individuals.