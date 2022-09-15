Edison State Diversity Committee seeks readers for November production

PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present a readers’ theater production titled “Dispatches: The Battle of Angel’s Wing” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus.

“Dispatches” is a true account of the U.S. Army’s engagement with the North Vietnamese Army in March of 1969, in which losses were tremendous. It is told by John Looker, who was grievously injured that day and, after months of recovery, turned to drugs, alcohol, and a life of womanizing. His redemption came when he finally sought counseling and began full-time work in helping veterans who were struggling.

The Committee is seeking young men ages 18–25 who are willing to give voice to the lives of the dozen platoon members who died in the engagement by reading their monologues. The Warren County Veterans Service Commission is supplying the costumes, which consist of a specially designed shirt.

There will be one rehearsal at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Robinson Theater. Prior acting experience is not required. To participate, email Dr. Vivian Blevins at [email protected] Please include your shirt size.