Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Sept. 17

TROY — The 2022 Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Troy.

Pre-walk activities begin at 9 a.m., with a ceremony at 9:45 a.m. and the 2.2 mile walk will launch at 10 a.m.

Walkers are welcome to register onsite in front of the Miami County Courthouse at 215 W. Main St. Every participant, including children, should be registered to participate in the walk.

The event is sponsored by CVS Pharmacies; Edward Jones; Premiere Health Upper Valley Medical Center, including Koester Pavilion; StoryPoint Troy; Spring Mead Health Center (AdCare); A.M. Leonard Inc.; ITW Food Equipment Group; HCF — Piqua Manor/Garbry Ridge; Park National Bank; and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Troy.

“Our goal this year for Miami County is $49,000. We have $39,837.35 so far. We are currently 69% to our goal,” said T.J. Geise, Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter walk manager.

Walk participants are invited to choose a blue, purple, yellow or orange pinwheel flower to carry depending on what their reason is for attending the race. Blue means: I have Alzheimer’s/dementia. Yellow means: I am supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s/dementia. Purple means: I have lost someone to Alzheimer’s/dementia. Orange means: I support the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing public health crisis in Ohio. The impact of Alzheimer’s is projected to rise. According to a press release, the most recent data shows 220,000 people aged 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s in Ohio, 11.6% of people aged 45 and older have subjective cognitive decline, 421,000 family caregivers bear the burden of the disease in Ohio and that 614 million hours of unpaid care provided by Alzheimer’s caregivers.

“These numbers show a public health approach is necessary to lessen the burden and enhance the quality of life for those living with cognitive impairment and their families” the release said.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

“We are expecting at least 150 people, possibly 200, not including little kids, or dogs,” Geise said with a chuckle. “We currently have 137 people signed up and 39 teams. We usually have more people show and sign up on the day of the walk.”

In an international conference recently, research was shared from a 12-month study of people who had mild cognitive impairment. Of the people that exercised, they did not have a decline, compared to people in a controlled group, that saw a decline and were not exercising.

There is no registration fee for walk. However, every participant is asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Donations can be made offline by submitting a check or money order by mail or hand-delivering to the local Alzheimer’s Association office.

For more information about the disease, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline, at 1-800-272-3900. The free service provides specialists and master’s-level clinicians to offer confidential support and information to people living with dementia, caregivers, families and the public.

For more information about Saturday’s walk, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR?sid=23932&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=15801 or call 937-610-7014.