VFW Essay Competitions begin

PLEASANT HILL – The Pleasant Hill Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6557 invites all junior high and high school students to participate in the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Contest and Voice of Democracy Contest.

The Patriot’s Pen contest is open to students in grades six through eight. This year’s theme is “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” This contest is a written essay with 300-400 words, in which students will be judged on knowledge of the theme, theme development, and clarity of ideas.

The Voice of Democracy Contest is for students in grades nine through 12. This year’s theme is “Why is the Veteran Important?” Students are required to write and record an original 3-to-5-minute essay on a CD (+/- 5 seconds). Entries will be judged on originality, content, and delivery.

The contest provides students with the opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic themed essay. Both contests are open to students enrolled in public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States, its territories and possessions; or in an overseas U.S. military/civilian dependent school.

The VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions are dedicated to promoting patriotism among our nation’s youth. Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or statement on a subject which prompts them to consider how democratic ideals and principles apply to their lives. The competitions begin at the local post level, post winners advance to district and then to state. Prizes are awarded to the winners at each level. State winners compete nationally for U.S. Savings Bonds and more than $2.5 million in scholarships and incentives.

The essay and completed entry form must be submitted by Oct. 31 to the Pleasant Hill VFW Post #6557 by mail at PO Box 133 Pleasant Hill, OH 45359 or in person. Contact the scholarship committee chairman, Kris Byrd, at 937-216-1223 or [email protected] with questions regarding these contests.

For rules and the entry form, visit www.vfw.org/VOD/