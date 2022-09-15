Say “Cheese!”

By
Michael Ullery
-

Aiden Barnhart, a fourth-grader at Forest Elementary School in Troy, gives his best smile to a photographer from Lifetouch Studios on “picture day” at Forest Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Aiden Barnhart, a fourth-grader at Forest Elementary School in Troy, gives his best smile to a photographer from Lifetouch Studios on “picture day” at Forest Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 15.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR