Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys golf team has spent this week getting familiar with Reid Park North — site of the D-I sectional tournament.

Troy defeated Stebbins on the front nine at Reid Park Thursday 167-181 — the Trojans third trip there since Saturday.

“This wrapped up our Reid Park North week,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “All three rounds were really solid, which should give us confidence going into sectionals.”

Mitchell Sargent led Troy with 40.

John Kneisley and Luke Huber both carded 42s, Zane Hueslman had a 43 and Brayden Schwartz and Bryce Massingill had 44s.

“We were all right there together,” Evilsizor said. “That shows the depth of the team, which is something we have been talking about all season. Mitchell(Sargent) played well, John Kneisley really bounced back today, Luke Huber continues to play really well and Zane Hueslman had a nice round, despite being a little under the weather.”

Troy is 6-2 in the MVL and will wrap conference regular season play at home Monday with Piqua at Troy Country Club.

Piqua 175,

Sidney 177

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team got a win at home in MVL action on the front nine at Echo Hills Thursday.

Richard Price took medalist honors for the Indians with an even-par 36.

Price birdied the par-5 fifth hole and his only bogey was on the par-4 eighth hole.

Hunter Steinke birdied the seventh hole and had a 39 for the Indians.

Other Piqua scores were Sabastian Karabinis 49, Drew Hinkle 51 and Spencer Ford 55.

Milton-Union 176,

Troy Christian 179

TROY — Despite an amazing round from Troy Christian’s Tanner Conklin, Milton-Union was able to get the win in TRC action Thursday on the front nine at Miami Shores.

Conklin had a five-under par 31 to lead the Eagles and take medalist honors.

Milton-Union scorers were Grady Vechazone 39, Colin Fogle 42, Colten Alcorn 47 and Maria Whalen 48.

Other Troy Christian scorers were Zane Harris 41, Kyle Sebor 50 and Goldie Miller 57.

Covington 170,

Miami East 186

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team improved to 11-0 in TRC play, with a match with Bethel remaining on Tuesday.

Covington’s Sam Grabeman and Miami East’s Colin Jennings were co-madalists with 40.

Other Covington scores were Matt Dieperink 43, Cameron Haines 43, Bryson Hite 44, Hunter Ray 47 and Connor Humphrey 48.

Other Miami East scores were Cameron Monnin 48, Fletcher Harris 49, Isaac Beal 49, Connor Apple 51 and Luke Brunke 52.

Soccer

Troy 5,

Northmont 3

CLAYTON — The Troy boys soccer team picked up a road win Thursday night.

Mitchell Davis had three goals and two assists for the Trojans and Bradyn Dillow had one goal and two assists.

Lucas Buschur had a goal and Cooper Dues had an assist.

Tippecanoe 3,

Miamisburg 2

MIAMISBURG — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team got a road win Thursday night.

Caleb Ransom had two goals and Carson King had one.

Landon Haas and James Miller each had one assist.

Michael Jergens had five saves in goal.

Belmont 6,

Piqua 5

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team lost a close match at Wertz Stadium.

Nathan Buecker had four goals for the Indians and Colin Snyder added one.

Quintin Bachman and Landon Lawson had two assists each.

Josh Heath had 20 saves in goal.

Bethel 6,

Lehman 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team cruised to a 6-0 win over Lehman Catholic Thursday night.

“After having a tie and a loss in our last two games, this was a good match to get us back on track,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Lehman was physical and took a defensive approach to the game, getting a lot of players behind the ball.

“I thought in the first half, we did a better job of attacking and had a great deal of good opportunities that fell apart at the end. It was a good effort put forth by our guys tonight.”

Kyle Brueckman had two goals and two assists and Ethan Tallmadge and David Kasimov had one goal and one assist each.

Matt Smith and Jace Houck each had one goal.

GIRLS

Soccer

Miami East 2,

Milton-Union 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls soccer team picked up a TRC win.

Lillie Warner had the Milton-Union goal on an assist from Ava Berberich.

Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Troy 0

TROY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team remained unbeaten in MVL play.

In singles, Nicki Bauer defeated Nina Short 6-0, 6-2; Ellie Wabel defeated Elizabeth Niemi 6-0, 6-1 and Mia Tobias defeated Josie Romick 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Riya Patel and Eliza Zweizig defeated Olivia Johston and Casey Rogers 6-2, 6-1 and Morgan Collins and Kara Snipes defeated Katie Bertke and Gwen Turnbull 6-1, 6-1.

Lehman 5,

Northridge 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team cruised to victory.

“A very solid performance by our singles players tonight against some good athletes,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Our whole team was there to support them, which was great. They have really come together as a team this fall.”

In singles, Lilly Williams defeated Thiemy Tran 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Lins defeated Alivia Peterson 6-1, 6-0 and Katie Huelskamp defeated Iyanah Clemons-Smith 6-0, 6-2.

Northridge forfeited both doubles matches.