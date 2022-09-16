Thursday Prep Volleyball Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy and Piqua volleyball teams might be at the opposite end of the volleyball spectrum.

But, the two teams have similar goals.

To improve with every match and keep getting better.

And both did that Thursday night at Garbry Gymnasium in Troy’s 25-10, 25-11, 25-20 win in MVL action.

Troy improved to 8-3 overall and 8-1 in the MVL with the win.

“I thought our passing was sharp the first two sets and are execution was much better,” Troy coach Michelle Owen said. “That is something we have been working on. We were sloppy in the match with Tipp (Tippecanoe) and it was much better tonight.”

And with Troy inserting some young players in the lineup in set three, Piqua led much of the set and never stopped battling.

The Indians dropped to 1-10 overall and 0-9 in the MVL with the loss.

“The kids are working hard,” Piqua coach Jenni Huelskamp said. “We have a young team. They are very coachable and have a positive attitude and give great effort.”

Troy had leads of 14-2 and 23-6 in the opening set as Zoe Tracey gave the Trojans a spark on the right side, along with some big swings from Kasey Sager.

“We have been looking for some more offense,” Owen said. “Zoe (Tracey) played right side and did a nice job.”

Two kills by Jordan Adkins and an ace by Marissa Bragg helped Piqua close to within 23-10, before Troy finished off the set.

The second set was close in the early going, but three kills by Hannah Duff would help Troy turn a 9-6 advantage to 16-6 with seven straight points and Maddy Williams would finish off the set with an ace.

With Duff serving, Troy opened a 5-0 lead early in the third set, before freshman Riley Baker stepped to the service line for Piqua and served six straight points including an ace and a service winner — aided by a Sherry Sprowl kill.

“I thought the third set, we did a better job of keeping things in system,” Huelskamp said. “That allowed us to run our offense.”

Piqua would still lead 13-11 before the Trojans took control with six straight points — the last five with Ellie Fogarty serving.

She had an ace in the run and Maddie Frey had a kill.

At 21-20, Tracey served out the match with two aces and Sager finished it with a kill.

Sager had 10 kills and five blocks for Troy and Frey had eight kills and three blocks.

Ellie Fogarty had 16 assists and three blocks and Hannah Duff had three aces and 22 digs.

Maddy Williams had nine digs and Kayla Huber had five digs.

Tippecanoe 3,

Butler 0

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls volleyball team improved to 9-1 overall and 9-0 in the MVL with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 win.

“We did very well setting the block and forcing their tall hitters to change their attacks,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Our serves were aggressive and to the zones and I loved the energy coming from the bench. It was great volleyball atmosphere, but our quick pace just broke them down.”

Olivia Gustavson had seven kills and Alex Voisard had seven kills and 12 digs.

Nic Strong had five kills, Hannah Wildermuth had 30 assists and five aces and Savanah Clawson added 11 digs and three aces.

Covington 3,

Riverside 0

DEGRAFF — The Covington volleyball team improved to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the TRC with a 25-23, 25-10, 25-15 win.

Taylor Kirker had 37 assists and seven digs and Nigella Reck had 18 kills, 11 digs and four aces.

Lauren York had seven kills and 12 digs and Carlie Besecker had seven kills and 12 digs.

Kearsten Wiggins added six aces, five kills and nine digs.

Miami East 3,

Bethel 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team remained unbeaten in the TRC with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-19 win.

East is 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the TRC. Bethel dropped to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the TRC.

FM 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team had a two-match win streak snapped.

The Railroaders lost 25-20, 25-8, 25-5 in WOAC action.

