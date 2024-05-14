Edison State honors graduating Class of 2024

Daniel Francis, a founding member of the Edison State Board of Trustees, delivers his keynote speech during the college’s 49th commencement ceremony. Courtesy photo | Edison State

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized the achievements of the Class of 2024 during its 49th annual commencement ceremony held on Friday, May 10, at the Piqua Campus.

“We’re so very proud of you,” Edison State President Chris Spradlin told graduates. “It is our honor to celebrate your accomplishments today, because you’ve allowed us to participate in your success and the realization of your dreams.

“Your dreams are important and powerful,” continued Spradlin. “Today, you’ve realized your dream of completing a college degree or certificate, and now you stand at the beginning of a new dream. That is what you will do with this education, and how you will serve others with what you’ve learned. We at Edison State have complete confidence that you will realize this dream just as you have today. Congratulations from all of us at the College. Keep dreaming your big dreams.”

The commencement ceremony included a keynote address from Daniel Francis, a founding member of the Edison State Board of Trustees. Born and raised in Sidney, Francis holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Dayton and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Denver. He served as a budget analyst and director of the Central Services Department for the state of Colorado. Francis then worked as the president and chair of the board at Amos Press until his retirement in 2000.

“Congratulations to all graduating today,” Francis said. “You should be proud of your accomplishment.

“Your graduation today puts you on the road toward a successful career. Beyond your work and family life, I ask you to dedicate some of your time, talent, and energy to strengthening our democracy. Voting is an essential responsibility. Beyond voting, though, I would ask you to volunteer. There are many opportunities with organizations that truly need your help.

“Be kind as you work with others,” added Francis. “Working together is essential for success, and it means encountering those with ideas different from yours. Those differences help make progress possible. As the world becomes more complex, working together becomes even more important.

“Help others at every opportunity. I believe you have a responsibility to help others contribute to the common good. Helping others means offering time and energy, completing small acts of service, paying compliments, running errands, and more. This benefits others, but it also benefits you. The more you help others, the more fulfilling your life will be.”

The Class of 2024 includes 662 graduates earning 836 degrees and certificates. Degrees and certificates completed include those in career and transfer programs such as arts, business, communication, engineering and manufacturing, health sciences, humanities, information technology, mathematics, science, and social and public services.

Edison State Community College’s Class of 2024*

• 662 graduates earned 836 degrees and certificates.

• 30% are career degrees.

• 24% are transfer degrees.

• 14% are one-year certificates.

• 31% are short-term certificates.

• Ages range from 17.5 to 65. Median age is 26. 220 (43%) are 21 or younger and 20 (3.03%) are 50 or older.

• 43 will graduate with honors (GPA 3.5-3.74), 33 with high honors (GPA 3.75-3.99), and 27 with highest honors (GPA 4.0).

• 64% are female, 36% male.

• 36% live in Miami County, 17% in Shelby County and 18% in Darke County.

• 20 Ohio counties are represented.

• 51 graduates are high school seniors, two are high school juniors, and one is a high school sophomore.

• 18% of graduates completed at least one developmental course.

• 36% transferred credit hours to Edison State.

• 184 students with transfer credit totaled 6,201 hours transferred, averaging 34 hours per student.

*Figures represent graduates in academic year 2023-24 as of May 9, 2024, Office of Institutional Research.