Edison State hoop teams drop games with Hocking College

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College basketball teams dropped two games with Hocking College Wednesday.

The Edison men will host Bryant & Stratton at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Both teams will be in action Monday, hosting UC Clermont with the women’s game tipping at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game.

The Edison State men, 11-14 overall and 4-10 in the OCCAC, lost to Hocking 119-71.

The Chargers trailed 55-30 at halftime and couldn’t recover.

The Edison State women, 15-6 overall and 5-6 in the OCCAC, lost 56-46.

The Chargers got off to a slow start, trailing 15-8, 25-12 and 41-29 at the quarter breaks.

Rori Hunley had 13 points and seven rebounds and Ella Hoehne had 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Paxton Hunley had nine points and three assists and Matea Bartel had five points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Makenzee Maschino had four assists and three steals and Taj Pewett also had three steals.

Edison State was 19-for-74 from the floor for 26 percent, including two of nine from the 3-point line for 22 percent. The Chargers mad six of nine free throws for 67 percent.

Hocking was 22 of 66 from the floor for 33 percent, including six of 17 from long range for 35 percent. Hocking made six of 12 free throws for 50 percent.

Hocking won the battle of the boards 48-37 and had 23 turnovers to Edison State’s 18.