Tippecanoe girls win MVL swimming

TROTWOOD — The Tippecanoe girls swimming team won the MVL meet recently, while Troy finished second and Piqua was seventh.

In the boys competition, Tippecanoe was second, Troy was third and Piqua was eighth.

Abigial Haas led the Tippecanoe girls, winning the 200 freestyle, 1:59.25 and 500 freestyle, 5:21.86.

Also winning for Tipp were Averie Jacquemin, 100 backstroke, 1:00.30; Gracie Ganger, 100 breaststroke, 1:08.22; the 200 freestyle relay (Alaina Jacquemin, Alex Voisard, Abigayle Poffenberger, Naomi Maggard), 1:44.53; and the 400 freestyle relay (Averie Jacquemin, Abigail Haas, Gracie Ganger, Alex Voisard), 3:46.02.

Winning for Troy were Cassidy Gifford, 50 freestyle, 24.82 and Simone Scribner, 1 meter diving, 171.3.