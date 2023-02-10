Troy girls fall in D-I sectional action, Tippecanoe, Milton-Union advance in D-II, D-III

VANDALIA — The final outcome was not what Troy girls basketball team was hoping for against Xenia in D-I sectional tournament action at the SAC Thursday night.

But, the effort put out on the floor is what Troy coach Jeremy Hughes has become accustomed to and a testament to their heart and character.

Troy, the 13th seed, finished the season at 8-15, while 12th seed Xenia improved to 11-12 and will play fourth seed Sidney at 7:30 p.m. Monday in second-round action.

“We have been through so much adversity this season,” Hughes said. “Injuries, girls leaving the program. These girls bought in and that showed out there tonight.”

Troy had trailed 9-7 after one quarter, but Xenia opened that up to 18-11 at halftime and 34-21 in the final minute of the third quarter.

“The third quarter has been our Achilles heel all season,” Hughes said.

But, the Trojans weren’t going down without a fight.

Ava Larson had a putback for the final points of the third quarter to get Troy within 34-23.

Then, Troy scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to tie the game.

Senior Brynn Siler sparked the Trojans by hitting one of two free throws and adding a three-point play to get Troy within 34-27.

Allana Bolden hit two free throws to make it 34-29 and Kiyah Baker and Amyannah Tucker had baskets to get Troy within 34-33.

Tucker would then hit one of two free throws to tie it 34-34 with 4:10 remaining.

Following a basket by Xenia Jada Dyer, Tucker hit two free throws with 3:50 to go to tie it again 36-36.

“I am so proud of these girls,” Hughes said. “They never stopped battling.”

But, Xenia would answer with a basket by Alaiya Meaux and Kendall Sherman hit a 3-pointer to make it 41-36 with 2:10 to go.

A free throw by Siler was Troy’s only point the rest of the way.

“The whole game, I thought we had good looks and the ball just didn’t fall,” Hughes said. “Sometime, we get caught just watching Amyannah (Tucker) dribble. I thought one of the keys was the last offensive rebound they had, it allowed them to run more time off. We had some miscommuniactions on defense.”

Tucker had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Baker added nine points and six rebounds.

Siler scored six points.

Sherman led Xenia with 16 points.

Amarie Withers scored 12 points and Meaux had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Bri Randall pulled down five rebounds.

Troy was nine of 43 from the floor for 21 percent and 17 of 23 from the line for 74 percent.

Xenia was 16 of 38 from the floor for 42 percent and eight of 23 from the line for 35 percent.

Xenia won the battle of the boards 34-30 and the Buccs had 19 turnovers to Troy’s 14.

“We talked last year about setting a new standard,” Hughes said. “And I felt like the girls did that tonight.”

By playing with the heart and desire of champions.

D-II

Tippecanoe 43,

Bellefontaine 33

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team opened Tecumseh D-II sectional play with a win Thursday night.

The Red Devils, 16-7 and the sixth seed will play 16th seed Northridge at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tipp led 20-15 at halftime and increased the margin in the second half.

D-III

Milton-Union 46,

Arcanum 31

DAYTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team improved to 18-5 with a win in the opening round of the tournament.

The Bulldogs, the fourth seed, will play fifth seed Anna at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

