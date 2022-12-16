Edison State hoop teams sweep Clark State

The Edison State Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Owens Saturday.

Edison State is coming off a sweep of Clark State.

MEN

Edison State 78,

Clark State 67

The Edison State men’s basketball team improved to 7-5 on the season.

The Chargers opened a 48-24 halftime lead.

Devonte Curry had 23 points and nine rebounds and Jesse Dixon scored 21 points.

Tywan Hall had 17 point, seven rebounds and seven assists and Abdulai Jalloh had 10 points and three assists.

Edison State was 27 of 56 from the floor for 48 percent, including 11 of 30 from 3-point range for 37 percent.

The Chargers converted 13 of 19 free throws for 68 percent.

Edison State had 35 rebounds and just eight turnovers.

WOMEN

Edison State 73,

Clark State 59

The Edison State women improved to 10-2 on the season.

The Chargers led 19-15, 39-34 and 59-51 at the quarter breaks.

Rori Hunley scored 19 points and Paxton Hunley had 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Ella Hoehne had 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals and Makenzee Maschino had 11 points and four assists.

Matea Bartel had seven points and eight rebounds and Taj Pewett grabbed six rebounds.

Edison State was 29 of 67 from the floor for 43 percent, including two of nine from long range for 22 percent.

The Chargers converted 13 of 19 free throws for 68 percent.

Clark State was 24 of 67 from the floor for 36 percent, including two of 22 on 3-pointer for nine percent. The Eagles converted nine of 12 free throws for 75 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 39-26 and had 17 turnovers to Clark State’s 18.