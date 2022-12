Thursday Bowling Roundup

SIDNEY — The Piqua boys bowling team lost to Sidney 2,291-2,209 Thursday night.

No further information was available at press time.

Xenia 2,154

Tippecanoe 2,021

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe bowling team lost a home match with Xenia in MVL action Thursday.

Brenden Blacketer rolled games of 189 and 197, while Cameron Hunt had games of 137 and 216.

Scott Lohnes rolled games of 170 and 178 and Zach Clune had duplicate games of 152.

Hayden Sherwowod rolled a 186 game and Dillen Swartz added a 128 game.

Tipp had baker games of 191 and 129.

GIRLS

Piqua 1,686,

Sidney 1,635

SIDNEY — The Piqua girls bowling team dropped a road match Thursday in MVL action.

Katelyn Brown rolled games of 180 and 178 and Kiya Treon had games of 128 and 181.

Diya Patel rolled games of 153 and 120 and Miranda Sweetman had games of 139 and 131.

Allison Hicks rolled a 119 game and Kaylee Eleyet added a 102 game.

Piqua had baker games of 134 and 121.

Xenia 2,061,

Tipp 1,493

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team dropped a home match Thursday in MVL action.

Isabeall Janney rolled games of 121 and 181 and Reganne Dilbone had games of 133 and 147.

Julian Arblaster had games of 159 and 87 and Marissa Hollen added games of 99 and 131.

Pressley Combs rolled games of 73 and 117.

Tipp had baker games of 107 and 138.