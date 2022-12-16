Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

CASSTOWN — In a back-and-forth game with first place on the line in TRC girls basketball action Thursday night, Bethel scored the final eight points to get a 42-36 road win over Miami East.

Bethel improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the TRC with the win, while Miami East dropped 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the TRC.

Miami East had taken a 36-34 lead on a basket by Mauryn Gross off a Camryn Francis dish with less than three minutes remaining.

Karley Moore hit two free throws with 1:44 remaining to tied the game at 36.

It was still tied when Bethel missed two free throws with 1:05 remaining.

But, Moore was able to grab the rebound and kicked it out to Kerigan Calhoun.

Calhoun hit a 3-pointer to put Bethel in front 39-36.

After a Miami East turnovers, Rhyan Reittinger hit one of two free throws on an intentional foul and Moore added two more free throws to make the final 42-36.

McKayah Musselman and Logan Phillips combine for all the Viking scoring in the opening period as East took a 9-4 lead.

But, Bethel rallied to pull even at 18 at halftime.

Reittinger drilled two 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Bees took a 31-27 lead to the final eight minutes.

Miami East rallied back to take the lead for Bethel’s big finish.

Moore had 15 points for Bethel, Reittinger scored 11 and Calhoun added nine points.

Musselman led all scorers with 16 points for Miami East.

Gross had six points and Phillips added five points.

Milton-Union 47,

Northridge 39

DAYTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team improved to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the TRC with a road win.

The Bulldogs led 13-4, 20-16 and 32-26 at the quarter breaks.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 12 points and six rebounds and Annie Smith had 11 points.

Kearsyn Robinson scored nine points and Rachel Jacobs had eight points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Miss. Valley 58,

Newton 33

UNION CITY — The Newton girls basketball team dropped a road game in WOAC action.

Newton is 5-3 overall and 4-2 in WOAC play.

Newton stayed close for a quarter, trailing 13-12 after one quarter.

Mississinawa Valley led 35-19 at halftime and 45-23 after three quarters.

TC North 35,

Bradford 18

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball tema dropped a home game in WOAC play.

Bradford is 0-9 on the season and 0-4 in WOAC play.

The Railroaders trailed 9-4, 14-7 and 27-13 at the quarter breaks.

Tippecanoe 59,

Tecumseh 56

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team rallied in the second half for a home win in non-conference action.

The Red Devils, 6-2, had an 18-0 run at one point in the second half.

Tecusmeh led 18-15 after one quarter and 32-26 at halftime.

Tipp took a 42-41 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Makenzie Chinn led Tipp with 21 points and Alexa Mader added 17 points.

