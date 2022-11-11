Edison State hoop teams to host Ancilla College Saturday

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Ancilla College Saturday.

The Lady Chargers kick things off with opening tip at 1 p.m., with the men’s game to follow at 3 p.m.

The Edison State men are 1-2 and coming off a 93-78 loss to Glen Oaks Community College.

No further information on that game was available.

The Edison State women are 2-1 and coming off a 59-54 loss to Glen Oaks Community College.

The Lady Chargers trailed 18-12, 31-24 and 46-42 at the quarter breaks, but could never catch up.

Ella Hoehne had a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals and Matea Batel had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Makenzee Maschino (Troy) had six points, seven rebounds and three steals and Paxton Hunley (Miami East) had six points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Edison State was 21 of 66 from the floor for 32 percent, including one of six from long range for 17 percent. The Chargers converted 11 of 14 free throws for 79 percent.

Glen Oaks was 19 of 59 from the floor for 32 percent, including four of 17 on 3-pointers for 24 percent.The Vikings made 17 of 29 free throws for 59 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 39-33 and had 27 turnovers to Glen Oaks’ 26.