Edison State men improve to 2-3 with win over Cedarville

Edison State’s Caleb Iheukwu goes up for a slam dank Monday night against Cedarville. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Edison State’s Ronald Miller drives against Cedarville’s Matthew Jones Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Edison State’s Sean Caldwell makes a pass against Cedarville Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Edison State’s Jayden Jones drives to the basket against Cedarville Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College men’s basketball team is 2-3 after a win over Cedarville JVs Monday night.

The Chargers — coached by Kyle Vanover — will host Oakland Community College Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Saturday/

Edison has used a balanced attack led by 6-5 sophomore Caelb Iheukwu,

Iheukwu (Westerville North) is averaging 23. 8 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Devonte Curry (Comubus Briggs) is a 6-4 sophomore averaging 13.6 points, while 6-3 freshman guard Ronald Smith (Thurgood Marshall) is dishing out 5.2 assists and averaging 2.2 steals.

Edison State 104,

Cedarville JVs 70

The Chargers jumped out to a 52-21 lead and maintained that margin in the second half.

Curry led the Edison attack with 23 points, while Iheukwu had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Abdulai Jalloh (Westerville South) had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Mouhamed Sidibe (Marist, Pa.) had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sean Caldwell (Gamble Montessori) had 10 points and Smith added nine points, dished out seven assists and had three steals.

Jayden Jones (Marion Harding) added eight points.

Edison was 42 of 91 from the floor for 46 percent, including 11 of 30 from long range for 37 percent. The Chargers converted nine of 15 free throws for 60 percent.

Cedarville was 27 of 60 from the floor 45 percent, including 13 of 32 from 3-point range for 41 percent. Cedarville made just three of nine free throws for 33 percent.

Edison State controlled the boards 48-31 and had just 13 turnovers to Cedarville’s 30.

