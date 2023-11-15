Edison State women improve to 5-1 on season

Edison State’s Abby Yukon races towards the basket on a fast break Monday night against Cedarville JVs. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Edison State’s Ania Pearson is pressure by Cedarville’s May Wadman (4) and Gwyn Boike (13) Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Edison State’s Makenzee Maschino passes the ball as she is pressured by Cedarville’s Mackling Hanley Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Edison State’s Raegan Beverly drives past Cedarville’s Sarah Olsen Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College women’s basketball team — coached by Tim McMahon — is off to a 5-1 start.

The Chargers have a balanced attack led by 6-foot-3 freshman Allison Hughes (Parkway).

Hughes is averaging a double-double with 12.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

Abby Yukon (Graham) is a 5-foot-8 freshman averaging 11.3 points, while 6-1 freshman Ania Pearson (Lima Shawnee) is averaging 10.0 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Makenzee Maschino (Troy) is a 5-9 sophomore averaging 9.7 points and 2.8 assists and 5-7 sophomore Matea Bartel (Colerain) is averaging 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals.

Miami East sophomore Paxton Hunley — a 5-6 guard — is dishing out 5.5 assists per game.

Edison 89,

Cedarville JV 32

The Chargers rolled to an easy win Monday night.

Edison led 16-8, 46-16 and 66-25 at the quarter breaks.

Emma Garber (Tecumseh) paced the Chargers with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Pearson added 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Yukon scored 14 points.

Hughes had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds and Bartel added nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Aminata Dicko (Central Crossing) had seven points and sevent rebounds, Raegan Beverly (Clermont Northeastern) had seven points and Maschino had six points and four assists.

Edison was 36 of 83 from the floor for 43 percent, including four of 20 from long range for 20 percent.

The Chargers converted 13 of 22 free throws for 59 percent.

Cedarville 13 of 57 from the floor for 23 percent, including three of 20 from 3-point range for 15 percent.

Cedarville made three of 16 free throws for 19 percent.

Edison dominated the boards 61-32 and 14 turnovers to Cedarville’s 24.

