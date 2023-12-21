Edison State Receives Grants for VR Training Program

Chris Freeze, EMS program director at Edison State, accepts a grant from the Miami County Foundation during a ceremony held by the foundation on Nov. 10, 2023, at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center. Courtesy photo

PIQUA — The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) department at Edison State Community College has received three grants to purchase a virtual reality (VR) training program that will be used by students in the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Paramedic programs at the College. The project is supported by a $4,525 grant from the General Fund of The Troy Foundation, a $4,525 grant from the Miami County Foundation, and a $1,000 mini-grant from The Edison Foundation.

The VR training equipment is designed to prepare students for critical healthcare careers. Goggle headsets are utilized to engage in the training simulation. Students can also log in and work on training material from a computer.

Currently, the department utilizes mannequins and props, but having virtual technology will enable students to receive a more realistic scenario for patient assessment and treatment. This project also fulfills the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (CoAEMSP) recommendation to the College to incorporate more simulation activities.

“Scenarios can be designed for students to meet specific objectives for the course and provide opportunities they might not encounter in the clinical setting,” said Jill Bobb, associate dean of nursing and Emergency Medical Services at Edison State. “It offers the option to practice and make mistakes in a safe environment, and students can receive immediate feedback from their instructors.”

Ultimately, the project addresses local needs in the community by providing students with the training and skills required of first responders. To best serve and support community members in crisis, students must learn about a wide range of possible critical scenarios, various medical issues, assessments, and treatment options. Physical anatomy, respiratory management, safety, medications, injury prevention, stabilization, and reporting are reviewed and assessed.

The VR training equipment will be incorporated into the Paramedic Certificate program beginning with the spring 2024 semester and used in the EMT Short-Term Technical Certificate program within the next year.

“We are so grateful for the generous support of our local community foundations and look forward to implementing the new technology into our EMS programs,” Bobb said.

The EMT and Paramedic programs are offered exclusively through the College’s Troy campus. Opened in 2019, Edison State at Troy is a critical educational resource for the growing healthcare industry throughout the Upper Miami Valley.

To learn more about Edison State’s EMT and Paramedic programs, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs.