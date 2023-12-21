Shelf Aware Reading Club at TMCPL

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the Shelf Aware Reading Club on the first Wednesday of every month at 1:30 p.m. to explore a different genre of book this winter.

“You choose what to read within the category. On Jan. 3, we will discuss Legal Thrillers!” said a press release from the library. “Choose your own book or visit the library for suggestions.”

Additional sessions include Wednesday, Feb. 7, Black Authors, and Wednesday, March 7, Gentle Reads.

No registration is required

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org