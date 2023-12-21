Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-9:31 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Rose’s Variety Store on Covington Avenue.

-5:59 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 9300 block of North County Road 25A.

-5:32 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of South Main Street.

-5:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

MONDAY

-6:47 p.m.: driving without consent. Officers responded to a report of driving without consent in the 800 block of Madison Avenue.

-3:55 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Orr Street. Jason A. Tillman, 50, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-3:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-12:41 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Kroger on Covington Avenue.

-11:00 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Young Street.

-10:32 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of Caldwell Street.

