Edison State student receives 20 Under 20 Award

For the Miami Valley Today

GREENVILLE — On Friday, May 6, Edison State Community College student Josh Fett, of Union City, was presented with a Darke County Economic Development’s 20 Under 20 Award. The presentation took place during the Annual Economic Forum, held at Greenville Elks Lodge. Dave Barth, Professor of Electronics Engineering Technology at Edison State, was recognized as Fett’s educator partner.

This is the seventh year the Darke County Economic Development has given 20 Under 20 Awards. The awards were developed to recognize the students, educators, and businesses that work together in preparing the next generation of workers. Honorees must be under 20 years of age; a resident of Darke, Mercer, or Auglaize County; enrolled in high school, post-secondary education, or adult education that relates to their career; and engaged in work-based learning such as an apprenticeship, internship, or co-op program.

A 2020 Mississinawa Valley High School graduate, Fett recently completed his second year at Edison State, graduating with an Associate of Applied Science in Electro-Mechanical Engineering. He currently works at Fort Recovery Industries as an Automation Engineering Technician and was nominated for the 20 Under 20 Award by his employer.

“Josh’s employer describes him as an employee eager to learn, taking what he learns in the classroom and applying it in their facility,” said Tamala Marley, Workforce Specialist for the Darke County Economic Development. “He also shares in the classroom how the principles learned in class are being used in the workplace, and I’ve been told that has helped his classmates gain more from their education as well.”

Fett plans to continue his education by pursuing a bachelor’s degree in electric-mechanical engineering from Miami University, which he’ll complete at Edison State through the colleges’ regional partnership.

Marley added, “Josh is doing everything he can to learn as much as possible from both his schooling and employment so he can excel in the future.”