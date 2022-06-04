Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

May 10

• Sunset Drive Thru, 122 N. Sunset Dr., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Discussed proper food safety procedures with the Person-In-Charge (PIC) to mitigate future critical violations.

Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. At the time of inspection, an employee health illness was not present. A copy was given to the PIC at the time of inspection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. A copy of such procedure was given to the PIC at the time of inspection.

Critical: Packaged food not properly labeled. At the time of inspection, observed in-house packaged ice improperly labeled. Cease all sale of the ice until proper labeling is achieved. Labeling requirements will be sent with this report.

Food-contact surfaces and utensils not sanitized properly. PIC stated that the ice scoop is cleaned in the bathroom hand-sink. The bathroom hand-sink is not an approved location to wash, rinse, and sanitize.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a black, mold-like substance accumulation on the interior of the ice machine. Cease use until the ice machine is adequately washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Outer opening not protected. Observed light coming through the underside of the front door. Install doorsweeps so that light is not visible from the underside of the door.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential refrigerators and other pieces of residential equipment in the facility. Designate for employee use only or remove from the premises.

Three-compartment sink not available for manually washing, rinsing, and sanitizing of utensils. Install a 3-compartment sink.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed dust, dirt, and grime accumulation on the reach-in cooler door handles and shelving. Clean.

Improper disposal of condensation and other non-sewage liquids. Observed the walk-in cooler condensation line draining into the bathroom hand-sink. Hand-sinks are to be used for handwashing only. Alter the condensate line so that it is disposed of properly.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items on premises. Observed various unnecessary items stored throughout the facility including cardboard boxes, electrical cords, mechanical parts, lights, salt spreaders, and more. Remove these and any other unnecessary items/nonfunctional equipment.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed general holes, gaps, cracks, and tears in the floors/walls/ceilings throughout the facility. All surfaces shall be smooth and easily cleanable.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. Attain the proper training.

Comments: At the time of inspection, the ice machine was observed with a black, mold-like substance on the interior. Cease use until the ice machine is adequately washed, rinsed, and sanitized. A re-inspection will occur on or after 5/13/2022 to check the cleanliness of the ice machine.

Due to the fact that no 3-compartment sink exists, a temporary wash, rinse, and sanitizing method will need to be established to effectively clean the ice machine scoop until a 3-compartment sink is installed. Use three separate containers, one for washing, one for rinsing, and one for sanitizing the ice scoop. Dispose of the waste-water appropriately (floor drain).

In addition to a 3-compartment sink, another hand-sink will need to be installed near the 3-compartment sink (convenient use). Both sinks shall be installed under a finished ceiling which is smooth and easily cleanable. Have this completed within 90 days (6/10/2022) by a professional licensed plumber.

• Early Beginnings Child Center, 1021 S. Dorset Dr., Troy: Standard Inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. At time of inspection, the can opener blade was observed with food debris. Upon informing the person in charge, the can opener was removed to be cleaned.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. At time of inspection, cut peaches, pineapple, and applesauce were observed in the reach in cooler without a date mark. Upon informing the person in charge, all products were labeled with the day they were prepped.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. At time of inspection, the gaskets on the reach in cooler were observed torn and in disrepair.

Comments: At time of inspection, the facility was observed clean and orderly.

• Panera Bread #4849, 1920 W. Main St., Troy: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. In the 3 bay sink, the first compartment is being used to remove food debris from utensils, dishes, etc., and then is put in the wash then sanitizer with no rinse step between. Because the utensils are not being rinsed between the detergent and sanitizer step, the sanitizer is not working effectively. Ensure utensils and equipment go through all 3 steps of washing, rinsing, and sanitizing.

Corrected during inspection: During the inspection, the hand sink next to the ice machine was observed having no paper towels. Upon informing the person in charge, paper towels were stocked at the hand sink.

Critical; repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. At time of inspection, the ice machine was observed with a mold like substance inside. Ensure all ice is removed and the inside of the machine is washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Corrected during inspection; critical: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. At time of inspection, a cooked egg was observed hot holding at 125F. Upon informing the person in charge, the egg was discarded.

Corrected during inspection; critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. At time of inspection, the grilled chicken on the salad prep line was observed cold holding at 45F. Upon informing the person in charge, the chicken was discarded.

Working food containers not properly labeled. Multiple food container were observed without a proper label. Discussed with person in charge that working containers that are not readily and unmistakably recognized must be labeled with their name.

Repeat: Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. At time of inspection, multiple containers were observed stacked while wet. Ensure all utensils and equipment are air dried before stacking to prevent wet nesting.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. At time of inspection, multiple movable cutting boards were observed scratched and discolored.

Repeat: Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. At time of inspection, the 3 bay sink was not properly sealed to the wall.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. At time of inspection, the salad prep line cooler was observed holding at 42F. The person in charge stated that they have been having issues with the cooler and a work order will be done for the cooler.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. At time of inspection, chunks of ice and condensation droplets were observed on the ceiling of the walk in freezer.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. At time of inspection, the following areas were observed unclean: 1. The wall behind the 3 bay sink was observed with a mold like build up. 2. Floor drains throughout the facility were observed with a mold like build up. 3. Floors through the facility were observed with food debris.

Comments: At time of inspection, the walk in freezer was observed with a build up of ice on the ceiling. Ensure the freezer is repaired.

The ice machine was observed with a mold like build up.