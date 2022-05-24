Edison State students join National Society of Leadership and Success

PIQUA — The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) welcomed 30 inductees from Edison State Community College during the spring semester. Edison State Chapter Advisor and faculty member William Loudermilk led the induction ceremony and Dr. Paul Heintz, Jr., Dean of Arts and Sciences, delivered a keynote address.

Those inducted into the NSLS include Mersedes Beasley of St. Paris, Raina Brown of Anna, Logan Chaney of Troy, Ashley Cook of Tipp City, Mallory Edge of New Madison, Tabitha Fisher of Huber Heights, Alex Glick of Jackson Center, Brittany Grillo of Tipp City, Destiny Harris of Piqua, Mikayla Henning of Camden, Andrea Hughes of Sidney, Isaac Johnson of Lewisburg, Cori Kent of Mechanicsburg, Alexis Lenninger of Piqua, Sierra Leonard of Piqua, Leah Lusk of St. Paris, Autumn Marshall of St. Paris, Tiffany Miller of Greenville, Seth Oberdorf of Sidney, Mariah Parlett of New Bremen, Mariah Pugalee of Greenville, Windsor Rapp of Covington, Lane Reedy of Piqua, Javier Rivera of Sidney, Frank Rupnik of Troy, Alysse Schweitzer of Versailles, Elizabeth Shaffer of Covington, Krista Skaggs of Bellefontaine, Laura Snyder of New Madison, and Serena Watts of Bradford.

Students are initially invited to join the Society based on academic criteria. To achieve induction into the Society, members must attend Orientation, Leadership Training Day, three Speaker Broadcasts, and three Success Networking Team meetings. Members have until they graduate from Edison State to acquire the minimum of 12 hours of leadership training required for induction.

“Our chapter of the NSLS was founded to help our members create the success they want by enabling them to engage in reflection and self-exploration,” Loudermilk said.

During his keynote address, Dr. Heintz acknowledged that a college degree will only take leaders so far.

“It depends on what you do with it,” he said. “My wish for all of you is that you become good leaders. That you use your powers for good, not evil. That at some point, you make a difference. It doesn’t have to be a big difference. It can be little differences, because they make all the difference.”

“Please think about what you’re doing and what you’re not doing. If you give good advice to one person, and they take that advice, you know what that makes you? A leader.”

The Edison State Chapter honored a faculty and staff member during the ceremony for their support throughout the year. Sandra Streitenberger, Associate Professor of Accounting and Business, was honored with an Excellence in Teaching award; Julie Slattery, Administrative Assistant, received an Excellence in Service award.

The mission of the NSLS is to build leaders who make a better world. The NSLS is an organization that helps people discover and achieve their goals. The Society offers life-changing lectures from the nation’s leading presenters and a community where like-minded, success-oriented individuals come together and help one another succeed. The NSLS also serves as a powerful force of good in the greater community by encouraging and organizing action to better the world.

For more information about the Edison State Chapter of NSLS, email Loudermilk at [email protected]