Edison State sweeps Lorain County on hardwood

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams swept Lorain County Saturday.

The men won 107-100.

No further information on the game was available at press time

The Edison State women improved to 7-1 with a 104-51 victory.

The Chargers led 28-11, 55-16 and 82-38 at the quarter breaks.

Taj Pewett had a huge game off the bench for the Chargers with 29 points and 15 rebounds.

Matea Bartel had 14 points and Ella Hoehne had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while dishing out six assists.

Paxton Hunley had 12 points, three assists and three steals and Bailey Zerby had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Makenzee Maschino had eight points and Raegan Beverly scored seven points.

Rori Hunley had six points and three assists and Madalynn Hughes had three steals.

Edison was 45 of 87 from the floor for 52 percent, including missing all five of its 3-point attempts.

The Chargers made 14 of 19 free throws for 74 percent.

Edison had 52 rebounds and just five turnovers.