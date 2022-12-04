Weekend Wrestling Roundup

XENIA — The Troy wrestling team finished third at the Xenia Invitational and Piqua finished fifth.
Winning for Troy was Tyler Plunkett (165), who was 5-0 with five pins.
Taking third were T.J. Murray (113), Nolan Fox (126), Xavier Poffenberger (175) and Danny Murray (190).
T.J. Murray was 3-1 with a tech fall and a pin, Fox was 3-2 with three pins, Poffenberger was 3-1 with three pins and Danny Murray was 4-1 with four pins.
Taking fourth was Logan Hurd (165), who was 3-2 with three pins.
Finishing fifth was Nathan Brewster (144), who was 4-1 with four pins.
Taking sixth were Colteman Trocheman (113) and Logan Westerfield (150).
Torcheman was 1-3 with a tech fall and Westerfield was 2-2 with a pin.
For Piqua, Gavin Nelson (132) and Max Kaye (144) both won.
Nelson was 4-0 with three pins and Kaye was 4-0 with four pins.
Taking third were Brady Mikoajewski (132) and Hayden Barker (215).
Mikolajewski was 4-1 with three pins.and Barker was 3-1 with three pins.
Finishing fourth were Dylan Johnston (113) and Nikolai Kaye (126).
Johnston was 1-3 and Kaye was 3-2 with a pin and a tech fall.
Finishing sixth was Logan Wells (120).
He was 2-3 with two pins.
East wins
Ridge duals
SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East wrestling team opened the season by dominating the Kenton Ridge duals.
The Vikings went 5-0 with seven wrestlers going undefeated on the day.
Braden Lewis (106) was 5-0 with two pins, Cooper Shore (126, 132) was 5-0 with four pins, Aaron Mills (150) was 5-0 with four pins, Daniel Martin (157) was 5-0 with three pins, Hunter Randall (175) was 5-0 with three pins, Drake Bennett (215) was 5-0 with three pins and Dustin Winner (285) was 5-0 with three pins.
Gabe Cole (113, 120) was 3-1, Gunner Weldy (132, 138) was 3-2 with a pin, Layton Hughes (144) was 4-1 with a pin, J.D. Kemp (165) was 4-1 with a pin and Chris Smith (190) was 2-3 with a pin.
Troy Christian
third at Franklin
FRANKLIN — The Troy Christian wrestling team finished third at the Franklin Invitational.
Winning were Kyle Schroer (113), Jason Shaffer (132) and Connor Havill (175).
Schroer was 2-0 with two pins, Shaffer was 5-0 with two pins and Havill was 5-0 with four pins.
Lane Obaugh (126) took second, going 4-1 with three pins and a tech fall.
Carson Dyer (157) was fourth, going 2-3 with one pin and Seth Ryan (165) finished sixth.
Buccs take
fifth at DC
DAYTON — The Covington wrestling team finished fifth at the Dayton Christian Invitational Saturday.
Carson Taylor (113) won, going 4-0 with three pins on the day.
Michael Hagan (120) and Jericho Quinter (132) both finished second.
Hagan went 4-1 with four pins, falling to Legacy Christian’s Eli Campbell in the finals, while Quinter also went 4-1 overall with four pins, losing in the finals to Legacy Christian’s Dillon Campbell.
Caleb Ryman (126) finished fourth, going 4-1 with three pins. His only loss was to tournament champion Nathan Attisano of Legacy Christian.
Also winning matches for Covington were Luke Brown (138, 1 pin), Kaden Thompson (144), Jack Blumenstock (150, 2 pins), Mason Epperson (157, pin) and Zeb-Woodward-Roeth (215, pin).