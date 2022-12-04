Weekend Wrestling Roundup

XENIA — The Troy wrestling team finished third at the Xenia Invitational and Piqua finished fifth.

Winning for Troy was Tyler Plunkett (165), who was 5-0 with five pins.

Taking third were T.J. Murray (113), Nolan Fox (126), Xavier Poffenberger (175) and Danny Murray (190).

T.J. Murray was 3-1 with a tech fall and a pin, Fox was 3-2 with three pins, Poffenberger was 3-1 with three pins and Danny Murray was 4-1 with four pins.

Taking fourth was Logan Hurd (165), who was 3-2 with three pins.

Finishing fifth was Nathan Brewster (144), who was 4-1 with four pins.

Taking sixth were Colteman Trocheman (113) and Logan Westerfield (150).

Torcheman was 1-3 with a tech fall and Westerfield was 2-2 with a pin.

For Piqua, Gavin Nelson (132) and Max Kaye (144) both won.

Nelson was 4-0 with three pins and Kaye was 4-0 with four pins.

Taking third were Brady Mikoajewski (132) and Hayden Barker (215).

Mikolajewski was 4-1 with three pins.and Barker was 3-1 with three pins.

Finishing fourth were Dylan Johnston (113) and Nikolai Kaye (126).

Johnston was 1-3 and Kaye was 3-2 with a pin and a tech fall.

Finishing sixth was Logan Wells (120).

He was 2-3 with two pins.

East wins

Ridge duals

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East wrestling team opened the season by dominating the Kenton Ridge duals.

The Vikings went 5-0 with seven wrestlers going undefeated on the day.

Braden Lewis (106) was 5-0 with two pins, Cooper Shore (126, 132) was 5-0 with four pins, Aaron Mills (150) was 5-0 with four pins, Daniel Martin (157) was 5-0 with three pins, Hunter Randall (175) was 5-0 with three pins, Drake Bennett (215) was 5-0 with three pins and Dustin Winner (285) was 5-0 with three pins.

Gabe Cole (113, 120) was 3-1, Gunner Weldy (132, 138) was 3-2 with a pin, Layton Hughes (144) was 4-1 with a pin, J.D. Kemp (165) was 4-1 with a pin and Chris Smith (190) was 2-3 with a pin.

Troy Christian

third at Franklin

FRANKLIN — The Troy Christian wrestling team finished third at the Franklin Invitational.

Winning were Kyle Schroer (113), Jason Shaffer (132) and Connor Havill (175).

Schroer was 2-0 with two pins, Shaffer was 5-0 with two pins and Havill was 5-0 with four pins.

Lane Obaugh (126) took second, going 4-1 with three pins and a tech fall.

Carson Dyer (157) was fourth, going 2-3 with one pin and Seth Ryan (165) finished sixth.

Buccs take

fifth at DC

DAYTON — The Covington wrestling team finished fifth at the Dayton Christian Invitational Saturday.

Carson Taylor (113) won, going 4-0 with three pins on the day.

Michael Hagan (120) and Jericho Quinter (132) both finished second.

Hagan went 4-1 with four pins, falling to Legacy Christian’s Eli Campbell in the finals, while Quinter also went 4-1 overall with four pins, losing in the finals to Legacy Christian’s Dillon Campbell.

Caleb Ryman (126) finished fourth, going 4-1 with three pins. His only loss was to tournament champion Nathan Attisano of Legacy Christian.

Also winning matches for Covington were Luke Brown (138, 1 pin), Kaden Thompson (144), Jack Blumenstock (150, 2 pins), Mason Epperson (157, pin) and Zeb-Woodward-Roeth (215, pin).