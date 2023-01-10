Edison State teams play at Hocking College Wednesday

PIQUA — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams will play at Hocking College Wednesday.

The Chargers are coming off home losses to Terra State in OCCAC play.

MEN

Terra State 106,

Edison State 68

The Edison State men’s team dropped to 9-7 overall and 2-3 in the OCCAC

The Chargers trailed 47-32 at halftime and never recovered.

Caleb Iheukwu led Edison with 12 points and six rebounds.

Jesse Dixon had 11 points and three assists and Abdulai Jalloh had 10 points and six rebounds.

Yero Diallo scored 11 points and Landyn Henry added eight points.

Devonte Curry scored seven points and Montana Cotrell had three assists.

Edison State was 23 of 68 from the floor for 34 percent, including six of 33 on 3-pointers for 18 percent. The Chargers made 16 of 23 free throws for 70 percent.

Edison had 42 rebounds and 21 turnovers.

WOMEN

Terra State 73,

Edison State 59

The Edison State women dropped to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in the OCCAC.

Edison trailed 19-15, 38-26 and 54-44 at the quarter breaks.

Ella Hoehne had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Chargers and Makenzee Maschino had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Raegan Beverly scored nine points and Taj Pewett had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Matea Bartel had six points and Paxton Hunley had four assists.

Edison State was 22 of 79 from the floor for 28 percent, including three of 17 on 3-pointers for 18 percent. The Chargers made 12 of 16 free throws for 75 percent.

Terra State was 30 of 78 from the floor for 39 percent, including five of 20 from long range for 25 percent.

Terra State converted eight of 10 free throws for 80 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 49-42 and had 13 turnovers to Terra State’s 19.