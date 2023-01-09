New local hangout opens in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — A new restaurant has opened in Tipp City. Tipp City Pizza started it’s soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022, with a limited menu. While the restaurant is still running on their soft opening menu, according to General Manager Sam Morgan, they are hoping to be fully open by the end of January.

Tipp City Pizza is owned by Charlie Carroll of Hospitalité Group. The plans for Tipp City Pizza started late in 2021 and took nearly 12 months for the plans to come to a head at the end of 2022 with the restaurant’s soft opening.

Tipp City Pizza will soon be a center of entertainment as well as new food for the community. They are still waiting on the delivery of the 10 duck pin bowling lanes that will be located both upstairs and downstairs at the location, 14 E. Main St., Tipp City. There will be two lanes downstairs and eight located upstairs.

For the soft opening, Tipp City Pizza is serving a limited menu of pizzas and a selection of beer. Once Tipp City Pizza fully opens, the menu will expand to include more pizzas and salads. They will also have a full bar including beer, wine and liquor.

The recipes for the pizzas have all be created in house at Tipp City Pizza, but the crusts are brought from the Cassano’s Pizza Factory in Kettering. According to Morgan, by not creating crust recipes in house, it has allowed Tipp City Pizza to focus more on using the highest quality fresh ingredients possible for the pizzas they serve. Tipp City Pizza also offers a gluten free crust option for $3 more.

The hours of operation for Tipp City Pizza are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tipp City Pizza will also be offering event reservations for groups to have a local place to host parties and celebrations with plenty of different food and drink options and duck pin bowling for entertainment. They offer different rooms, bars and spaces for reservations. Guests can reserve spaces with bowling, private bars and plenty of food. Event reservations can be made online.

For more information and reservations, visit their website at https://tippcitypizza.com or by calling the restaurant at 937-506-7440.